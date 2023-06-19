McDonald’s customer shoots employee in leg after fight, Georgia police say

A McDonald’s customer shot a worker in the thigh after the two got into a fight, according to Georgia police.

Officers responded to the McDonald’s at around 4 a.m. on June 18 and found a man with a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department.

The wounded man is an employee at the restaurant, according to WSBTV.





Investigators found that the victim had gotten into a “physical altercation” with the customer, according to police.

After the fight, the customer walked outside the restaurant and shot the employee, the release says. The customer fled the scene on foot.

Police did not immediately respond to a request from McClatchy News for more information on June 19.

The employee was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and his injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to 11 Alive.





McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on June 19.

