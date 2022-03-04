McDonald’s customer upset over order jumps counter and attacks worker, Georgia cops say

A woman attacked a McDonald’s employee in Georgia, jumping over the counter and pulling her hair, police said.

The altercation was over the customer’s food order, and she was sent to jail before she had a chance to eat, according to the Dunwoody Police Department’s Facebook post.

It was a situation that police could only describe as “McRidiculous.”

The fight was at the McDonald’s on Perimeter Center West, according to the March 3 statement.

“She was then transported to DeKalb County Jail where her evening meal will be much different than the quarter pounder with cheese she ordered,” the police department wrote.

The incident stirred alarm and amusement on the police Facebook page.

“That’s horrible. Most of the employees at that location are sweet teenagers ... super young staff. They should be commended for working, not assaulted,” someone said in the comments.

“Sounds like she needed a happy meal instead of a quarter pounder,” another person commented.

Police did not identify the woman in their post.

Courthouse locked down and streets closed in Alabama city - over a Taco Bell order

Former Chick-fil-A directors sentenced in scheme to swindle nearly $500,000, feds say

McDonald’s franchise ‘failed or refused to hire Black applicants’ in Wisconsin, feds say

Dad tells 4-year-old to shoot at police during altercation at McDonald’s, Utah cops say