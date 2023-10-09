McDonald’s employee accused of killing woman in N.C. eatery

A North Carolina McDonald’s employee is accused of fatally shooting a woman inside a Golden Arches eatery Monday morning.

“The victim is a female who caused a disturbance at the restaurant,” Henderson, N.C., police posted on Facebook. “She does not appear to be from the area and law enforcement are working to locate and notify any next of kin.”

The alleged homicide occurred south of Asheville shortly before 11 a.m., near North Carolina’s border with South Carolina.

Police told ABC News the woman who was shot had been involved in an altercation with another woman at a bus stop outside the eatery that moved indoors. One of the women left after fast food workers separated the pair, but returned a short time later, at which time she was reportedly shot in the chest by a McDonald’s employee.

Police told ABC News they became familiar with the woman who was killed after getting phone calls over the weekend about her “erratic behavior.”

The victim has no known relationship with the woman she was arguing with outside the Four Seasons Boulevard McDonald’s where she died. A restaurant worker was reportedly charged with homicide.

McDonald’s didn’t immediately return a request for comment.