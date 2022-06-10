McDonald’s employee accused of shooting, critically wounding manager arrested

The McDonald’s worker accused of shooting and critically wounding a manager last week has been arrested.

Investigators say Christopher Jean-Pierre, 21, shot his manager during an argument on Monday. Atlanta Police say the manager was involved in a dispute with Jean-Pierre earlier in the day and he was asked to leave. Investigators say Jean-Pierre later returned, confronted the manager, and shot her.

Chief People Officer Colnith Brown identified the manager as Elizabeth Williams. Williams was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Her current condition is unclear.

Video shot by employees showed them in panic and several trying to help Williams, who was lying on the ground in the parking lot.

Jean-Pierre was arrested Friday morning in DeKalb County.

He was facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal attempt to commit murder.

Brown described Williams as an “amazing leader” and “very loved by her team and the community.”

Brown said Williams and Jean-Pierre seemed to have a good relationship before the shooting. Brown said Williams had just returned a load of laundry she had washed for him.