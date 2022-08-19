McDonald’s employee arrested for leaving 1-year-old child in hot car, Memphis Police say

A McDonald’s employee was arrested for leaving their 1-year-old child in a hot car for over 20 minutes.

On Aug. 18 at approximately 12:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a disturbance call at the McDonald’s in the 7800 block of US Highway 51.

When officers arrived, they were told that a mother, later identified as Roshundra Maceo-Columbie, left their 1-year-old child in the car.

The window was up and had no air conditioning for over 20 minutes, police said.

Police also said that the child was covered in sweat, but seemed in good health.

MPD spoke with managers and was told that Maceo-Columbie arrived for their work shift at 12:17 PM.

Roshundra Maceo-Columbie was arrested and charged with child neglect.

Department of Child Services was contacted and went to the scene, court documents showed.

The child was released to the grandmother.

Roshundra Maceo-Columbie has a court date on Aug. 22.

