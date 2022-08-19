McDonald’s employee pulls gun on customer during argument over order, MPD says

A McDonald’s employee was placed behind bars after Memphis police said he pulled a gun on two customers.

Willie Webster Jr., 32, was working at the McDonald’s on the 1300 block of Poplar Avenue early in the morning on August 18.

Court records said Webster and two customers got into an argument about their food order being wrong. Webster pulled out a gun and the victims said he pointed it at them.

When officers arrived, Webster admitted he was “waving the gun” and “pointing it at the victims.” They found the gun on the counter of the business.

Webster is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

