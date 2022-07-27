McDonald’s evacuated after worker throws ammo on grill, sparking explosion, VT cops say

A McDonald’s in Vermont was evacuated after an “erratic” employee caused an explosion on the grill, authorities said.

The South Burlington Police Department was called to the restaurant shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24.

When officers arrived, they learned a fast food worker “had reportedly removed ammunition from a handgun” before he threw live rounds onto a grill, according to a news release from the department.

The ammunition then exploded, police said, as the worker continued acting “in an erratic manner.”

Employees and guests were safely evacuated with no injuries reported, authorities said.

Police set up a perimeter around the McDonald’s and began negotiating with the man who still had the handgun and more rounds, according to the news release.

He eventually agreed to leave the firearm and came outside, where police say he was detained. The man was then taken to get a medical evaluation.

An investigation is ongoing, and police say criminal charges will be considered once the investigation is complete.

South Burlington is in the northwest corner of Vermont.

