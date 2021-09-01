McDonald’s hiring 14 year-olds in Oregon amid labour shortage

·2 min read
The sign outside the Biddle Rd branch of McDonald&#39;s in Medford
The sign outside the Biddle Rd branch of McDonald's in Medford

A branch of McDonald's in Oregon, US, is calling on 14 and 15 year olds to apply for jobs at the restaurant amid a shortage of fast food workers.

The Biddle Road franchise in Medford put a banner outside its shop two weeks ago, urging younger workers to apply.

According to reports, it has seen a spike in applications since making the offer, which complies with labour laws.

It comes as fast food and other outlets across the US struggle to fill vacancies despite restrictions easing.

Heather Kennedy, operator of the Medford restaurant, told Business Insider such staff shortages were "unheard of" in her family's 40-year history operating McDonald's franchises.

Initially she tried to attract more workers by raising the restaurant's minimum wage to $15 (£10.50), but failed to spark enough interest.

However, Ms Kennedy said she had received more than 25 new applications since she opened her doors to under 16s.

McDonald's is not the first fast food outlet to turn to younger workers to fill staffing gaps.

Branches of Burger King and Wendy's have put up similar signs recently. And according to reports, the Texan chain Layne's Chicken Fingers is promoting workers in their teens and early 20s into managerial positions, amid a lack of more experienced recruits.

US labour laws vary from state to state, but in Oregon, people aged 14 and above are allowed to work in non-hazardous jobs such as food service, as long as their hours are limited to accommodate schooling and they get adequate rest breaks.

However, the phenomenon appears to be rare - the average age of an employed McDonald's worker in the US is 27, according to research from jobs website Zippia.

There is currently a sharp labour shortage in the country as fear of Covid, schools remaining shut, and a lack of available child-care keeps workers at home.

Some economists have also blamed generous federal benefits brought in during the pandemic - which provide an extra $300 every week - although these have already expired in many states.

Vacancies for lower skilled, lower paid jobs have been particularly hard to fill, prompting firms such as Walmart and Amazon to offer retention bonuses and higher starting wages.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jobless Americans share why they're unemployed

    Businesses across the country are looking for workers, but millions of workers can't find jobs. We talk with four people to find out why they're still unemployed and what they want Americans to know.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • Nearly Half of Seniors Expect To Work After Retirement — But There Might Be a Better Option

    Data from the American Advisors Group, the nation's leader in home equity solutions, shows that seniors are pushing back retirement to make ends meet, and 2020 has only expedited that trend. This data...

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • There are millions of job openings in the U.S., yet millions of people still remain unemployed

    CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger explains why people are still unemployed and what those searching for a job should do.

  • The 10 College Degrees That Pay the Least

    The average person with a bachelor's degree earns more money than the average person with an associate's degree, who earns more than the average person with a high school diploma — but averages...

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.

  • Exclusive: Amazon CEO unveils 55,000 tech jobs in first hiring push under his watch

    Amazon.com Inc is planning to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology roles globally in the coming months, Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Reuters. Jassy, in his first press interview since he ascended to Amazon’s top post in July, said the company needed more firepower to keep up with demand in retail, the cloud and advertising, among other businesses. With Amazon's annual job fair scheduled to begin Sept. 15, Jassy hopes now is a good time for recruiting.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • The Average Retirement Age in Every State

    Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much...

  • Amazon CEO unveils 55,000 tech job hiring spree

    55,000.That's the number of new corporate and tech jobs Amazon.com's CEO Andy Jassy plans to fill globally in the coming months.He told Reuters the plan exclusively in his first press interview since starting the top job at one of the world's most valuable companies.The additional staff is equal to more than a third of Google's headcount as of June 30th and close to all of Facebook's.The new hires would boost Amazon's corporate and tech workforce by 20 percent.Jassy said the company needs more manpower to keep up with demand in retail, cloud and advertising and its other businesses, including a new bet to launch satellites into orbit to widen broadband access.The revelation of Amazon's hiring plans comes just ahead of its annual job fair, which is set to begin on September 15th.Amazon is looking to fill positions in engineering, research science and robotics roles, which are largely new to the company.Amazon's hiring spree comes amid a tight labor market, where some employers complain they have open jobs that they can't fill. Even more, the labor market is in the midst of a shake-up as companies try to balance a return to the office, while many employees want to continue working from home.Amazon recently dialed back office plans and offered workers an option to spend just three days a week in the office starting next year.Already America's second biggest private employer, more than 40,000 of those 55,000 new hires wanted by Jassy are earmarked for the U.S.

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers like Ph.D.s annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in thi

  • GM won't repair recalled Chevy Bolt EVs until confidence in battery producer is restored

    The ongoing saga of the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV recalls has hit another bump in the road. Now GM is saying it will not begin repairs on the approximately 141,000 recalled electric vehicles until its confidence in battery maker LG Chem has been restored. GM has issued three recalls this year regarding Bolt EV and Bolt EUV models.

  • China’s Corn-Buying Binge May Fall Short as Bumper Harvest Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s record corn-buying spree -- a cornerstone of its trade deal with the U.S. -- may be running out of steam, with risks growing that imports by the top buyer will fall short of U.S. official estimates. The domestic harvest season is looming and China is expecting a bumper crop after farmers sharply boosted corn planting this year. This is already starting to weigh on Chinese corn prices, narrowing the gap with overseas prices and hurting the attractiveness of imports, accordi

  • Worried About Tapering? Here’s How Retirement Savers Can Adjust Their Portfolios

    News that the Federal Reserve could begin trimming its bond-buying program later this year shouldn’t affect the retirement-saving strategy of young workers, but those nearing retirement might want to make some adjustments to bondholdings, advisors say.

  • Facebook's largest content moderator has reportedly struggled with the ethics of its work for the company, which requires contractors to sift through violent, graphic content

    Contracting firm Accenture deems Facebook too valuable a client to part with, even as some insiders raised questions about the work, the NYT reported.

  • Retiring? Keep your skills sharp for your health, wealth and wellbeing

    Many people enter retirement with the plan to relax — and that’s a normal, natural approach to this next phase of life — but they should maintain or even add to their skills after they’ve left the workforce. Retirement Tip of the Week: Whether you’re already retired, a short time away from retiring or have years to go, consider what skills or tools you can obtain or maintain in retirement so that you remain active, healthy and happy. “It’s not just, ‘hey, get a hobby,’” said Chris Orestis, president of Retirement Genius, a company dedicated to assisting older Americans navigating retirement.

  • 19 Things You’ll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement

    If you want to retire comfortably, you are going to have to give up a few things. Take a look at which items you should give up to gain more.