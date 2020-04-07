McDonald Hopkins nominated again for Cyber Law Firm of the Year

Voting open for Advisen's 2020 Cyber Risk Awards

DETROIT, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins, a business advisory and advocacy law firm, has once again been nominated by Advisen as a finalist for their 2020 Cyber Risk Awards in the category of Cyber Law Firm of the Year. For more than a decade, the Data Privacy and Cybersecurity team at McDonald Hopkins has counseled clients in responding to over 5,000 data breaches and privacy incidents throughout the world and in nearly every industry. In 2019, the team responded to nearly 700 incidents.



Voting is now open through Friday, April 24 via Advisen's online ballot. The winners will be announced on June 18 at Gotham Hall in New York City.



The Cyber Risk Awards are selected by "People's Choice" vast contact database of insurance professionals who care about Cyber Risk. Cyber Law Firm of the Year recognizes a law firm that has been unparalleled in its work within the cyber insurance space in 2019. This year will mark the 7th annual Cyber Risk Awards.



"Breaches can be devastating not only for a company's bottom line, but also for their reputation," Giszczak said. "Organizations are now judged on their response to the breach, rather than the incident itself."



"While no industry or business is immune to cybersecurity incidents, it is crucial for businesses to have a proper plan in place, knowledge of regulations and effective and efficient legal support ready to respond to an incident 24/7," added Paluzzi.



More information on the 2020 Cyber Risk Awards can be found on Advisen's website.

About the National Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice at McDonald Hopkins

McDonald Hopkins specializes in advising organizations on data privacy and cybersecurity risks on both a national and international basis, including compliance counseling and risk assessments, incident response strategies and management, and defense of regulatory enforcement actions and single-plaintiff and class action litigation. McDonald Hopkins has counseled clients through over 5,000 data breaches and privacy incidents, in nearly every industry, where they work closely with local, state and federal law enforcement, forensic investigators and third-party vendors to provide clients with efficient and effective breach response services in compliance with the numerous state, federal, international and industry-specific legal obligations. McDonald Hopkins data privacy team also focuses on proactively protecting organizations' personal, sensitive and confidential information and minimizing the risk of a data privacy incident, by conducting breach response workshops and training sessions for organizations and their risk management teams, and helping clients with the development of their written information security programs and incident response plans.



About McDonald Hopkins

Since 1930, McDonald Hopkins has thrived by building long-lasting relationships with businesses and individuals who share an entrepreneurial spirit. As the business advisory and advocacy law firm celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2020, it has a renewed commitment to providing exceptional client service and insight for the challenges at hand and on the horizon. To learn more, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

