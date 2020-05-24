McDonald’s machete attack suspect is in more trouble after a peek in his shoe, TN cops say

A man was caught with meth following an early-morning machete attack at a Tennessee McDonald’s, police say.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Johnson City at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday by a witness who reported that two men, one of whom was wielding a machete, were fighting, according to a Facebook post from the Johnson City Police Department.

Police arrived to find a man in the parking lot with cuts on his head, leg and hands, the post says. He was taken to a hospital and later released.

Elijah Taylor, the accused attacker, had fled the scene but was later found during a traffic stop not far from the McDonald’s, police say.

He was taken into custody, where police say they discovered he was hiding methamphetamine in his shoe.

The 36-year-old was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, police say. He’s being held in the Washington County Detention Center.

He has a court arraignment scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, police say.