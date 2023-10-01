McDonald Peach Orchard in Apple Valley sells out in one day, breaks record

After nearly 20 years, Marge “The Peach Lady” McDonald announced that her peach orchard in Apple Valley broke a record by selling out in one day.

The 200 trees at the McDonald Peach Orchard on Seneca Road near the Mojave River were nearly picked clean on opening day, Saturday, Sept. 30, according to McDonald.

“It was such a blessing to see all your beautiful faces and enjoy the time together,” posted the 83-year-old McDonald on Facebook. “We will be closed on Sunday until next season.”

McDonald explained that she contacted pre-order customers regarding pick up of her homemade jams, jellies, salsas, and preserves.

'Slice of heaven'

Nicole Komar told the Daily Press that this was the first time they’d seen the peach orchard close in one day.

“We’ve waited until weekend two or three to go in years past and have had luck,” Komar said. “Today, one day, they closed. Good for them."

Veronica Gonzalez told McDonald on Facebook, “We had such a great time as usual. We’ve been going for years now and appreciate you! We already enjoyed the peach salsa. Can’t wait for next year!”

Kyle Sellers also took to Facebook to thank McDonald and her family.

“I appreciate you letting the public on your property to make lifetime memories with our families,” Seller said. “Even my 6-week-old had a blast today.”

“This was awesome, never been to one and looking forward to next year,” John Scurlock posted. “Very grateful, bless you all and thank you for allowing us all to enjoy your slice of heaven.”

McDonald History

In 1892, McDonald’s grandfather, William Hartman, moved from his home in Germany to the crop-filled state of South Dakota.

Around 1926, Hartman moved his family to the High Desert where they had plum, apple, peach, and apricot trees off Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville.

In the ‘40s, her parents moved to Apple Valley where they purchased 95 acres and built a home, raised animals, grew alfalfa and planted fruit trees.

In the mid-1990s, after McDonald and her husband purchased 5 acres from her parents, they decided to plant 504 peach trees to honor her late parents.

'Cathedral in the desert'

After opening the peach orchard in 2000, people would trickle onto the property during peach picking season. Her attendance increased as word of the peach orchard spread, McDonald said.

McDonald said she is grateful for the continuing support she has received from her three daughters, three sons-in-law, numerous grandchildren, caretakers, and volunteers to keep the orchard growing.

“The peach orchard is a place to enjoy the shade, to pray and spend time with God,” McDonald told the Daily Press. “It’s like a cathedral in the desert.”

For more information, visit Facebook.com/McDonaldPeachOrchard.

