McDonald’s races to hire over-50s as companies seek to lure retirees back to work

Lucy Burton
·3 min read
McDonalds
McDonalds

McDonald’s has kicked off a recruitment drive to hire more over-50s, amid a scramble by businesses across the country to fill jobs with retirees.

The fast-food behemoth is among companies launching fresh recruitment campaigns targeting older workers, with adverts posted by McDonald’s showing a grey-haired worker who “isn’t the retiring type” enjoying a job with the chain.

Photographs of over-50s are also being used to advertise jobs at one of the UK’s largest insurers as part of a wider fightback against age bias.

Phoenix Group, whose boss Andy Briggs was made the Government’s business champion for older workers in 2017, said it has added more photos of grey-haired workers to its recruitment page amid fears that older people are being discriminated against when it comes to hiring.

The move comes months after the business banned what it deemed “younger-age stereotypical words” such as “energetic” and “enthusiastic” in job adverts to avoid deterring older applicants.

Mr Briggs said that too many recruitment pages are full of "attractive young people" and added: "There's still significant age bias in recruitment."

The company will also be rolling out so-called 'mid-life MOTs' for all staff over 45 later this year which will give staff a chance to review their wealth, health and career.

Efforts by Phoenix and McDonald’s to appeal to more older workers emerged days after Dame Sharon White urged the Government to encourage over-50s to rejoin the workforce.

She said introducing flexible retirement plans and skills courses for older workers to retrain in different jobs could encourage people back into work.

The Office for National Statistics found late last year that there were 180,000 fewer over-50s in work than before the pandemic. Last September, 362,000 over-50s were unemployed and 3.5m 50-64 year olds were economically inactive.
Studies have shown that older applicants are less likely to be offered an interview than younger job-seekers with less experience.

Mr Briggs said in 2017 that if Britain hires an extra 1m staff aged 50 to 69 by 2022 then GDP could be boosted by £88bn. Major employers including Co-op, Boots and Barclays then vowed to create a more silver-haired workforce.

However, sources said earlier this year that the mission had largely been abandoned. The “whole thing has just fizzled out, nothing ever really happened,” said one person. Even Aviva, Mr Briggs’ former employer, dropped its target to have 1,000 extra over-50s by 2022, saying interests have evolved to focus on diversity more broadly.

Recent efforts to retain and hire older women include focusing on the impact menopause can have on workers.

Timpson last year became the first UK company to pay for menopause prescriptions, while others have said those going through menopause could take paid leave.

A spokesman for McDonald's said: "We are exceptionally proud of our inclusive and diverse workforce, and our latest recruitment campaign reflects that.

"We have a long history of employing older workers, who are an integral part of our restaurant teams across the UK & Ireland.”

Recommended Stories

  • Fuel Is Not Energy. Investors Should Know the Difference.

    Is the energy company you're investing in part of the shrinking fuel business or the growing power business?

  • Aramco Reports Record Profit, Injecting Saudi Kingdom With Cash

    Saudi Arabia’s national oil company said its net income jumped 90% to $48.4 billion in the three months ending in June from a year earlier, due to higher crude-oil prices and stronger refining profit.

  • Aramco Profit Surges on High Prices and Strong Demand for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco reported a 90% increase in quarterly earnings, following big oil rivals with a surge in profits, driven by higher crude prices and production.Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Trump Search’s Revelations Open New Political Front for MidtermsExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksAuthor Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New YorkEvery Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock Bears Are Cru

  • Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser: a homegrown engineer who reached the top

    At an industry event this year in Riyadh, the Saudi energy minister paused at about 9 p.m. in front of some 1,000 people and told them it was bedtime for Amin Nasser, the chief executive of state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco. Over a career of four decades, Nasser has earned a reputation for a style of dedication that means he will be making sure he's prepared for the challenges of the day ahead, not mingling into the early hours. Aramco on Sunday reported a soaring 90 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating analyst expectations, boosted by higher oil prices, volumes sold and refining margins.

  • I got laid off by Microsoft after 3 months of work. Now I'm scrambling for a new job to take care of my mom.

    Tiana Watts-Porter is a 25-year-old tech recruiter who started at Microsoft in May. The company just laid off hundreds of contractors, including her.

  • 3 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

    More than one-third of Americans are worried they'll outlive their retirement savings according to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. Nobody will require the same exact amount of money in retirement because different situations will inevitably require different amounts, but there are things everyone can do to make sure they're financially prepared. One of the best ways to ensure you're financially stable in retirement is by having multiple sources of income.

  • Pharmacist, nurse, tow-truck driver and other jobs that pay $100K or more. This list might surprise you.

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?

    As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...

  • 12 Retirement Planning Steps To Take in Your 50s

    You've been hard at work for at least 30 years, and you're starting to think about the next chapter. Retirement isn't on your agenda for at least several years, but you know it's time to start...

  • Blow for Germany as Rhine falls below critical water level

    Western sanctions have ‘limited impact’ on Putin regime, warns International Energy Agency GDP fell by 0.1pc in second quarter, first decline since early 2021 FTSE 100 adds 0.5pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The next PM should not be bounced into stupid energy policies by this mood of near hysteria Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Energy traders are making a killing exporting US natural gas to Europe as prices soar - with some single shipments bringing in $200 million

    "You're not talking about a margin. You're talking about a multiplier," one expert said about the huge earnings on offer. "All in all, it's insane."

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.

  • Ultrawealthy investors are pouring their money back into stocks, according to elite Tiger 21 membership club

    Michael Sonnenfeldt, founder and chairman of Tiger 21, said in an interview with CNBC that the exclusive network’s wealthy members were pouncing on opportunities despite their recession fears.

  • US Politicians are Buying These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 semiconductor stocks that US politicians are buying. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks that US politicians are buying, go directly to US Politicians are Buying These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. The global semiconductor industry has been one of the biggest winners of the rising inflation […]

  • The top retirement obstacles and how to manage them

    It’s understandable that people are feeling uneasy, but even in this challenging environment, investors can take steps to protect their retirement. One of the most reliable indicators of whether workers are on the right track for retirement is how much they set aside from their paychecks. Reducing this “deferral rate” should be a last resort along with early withdrawals from 401(k)s. Both actions undermine one of the most powerful retirement saving strategies: compounding investment returns over years.

  • Mastercard Faces Retailer Backlash Over Installment Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Mastercard Inc. is facing pushback from retailers over a new product that allows customers to pay off their purchases in installments. Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Trump Search’s Revelations Open New Political Front for MidtermsExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksAuthor Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New YorkEvery Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock Bears Are CrushedThe payments gia

  • ‘One of the strongest job markets in the past 50 years’: Want a pay raise?

    Annual wage growth was 5.2% in July, but will likely motivate the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates.

  • Want a big signing bonus? Walgreens is offering $75,000 as it recruits new pharmacists.

    Walgreens is offering new pharmacists a big signing bonus in an effort to counteract staffing shortages.

  • Want to Retire Early? This Stock Could Help You Do That

    The pillars of a retirement portfolio not only have to offer upside potential but consistency and reliability as well. To this end, investors looking to build a sizable nest egg may want to consider a stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO). Coca-Cola is, of course, one of the world's leading beverage companies, parent to brands ranging from Fresca to Dasani to Minute Maid to, of course, Coca-Cola and more.If you think the company's business is bottling beverages, however, that's not quite the case.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon weighs in on various topics during recent client call

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer joins Yahoo Finance Live to share some of his biggest takeaways from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's presentation on a recent client call.