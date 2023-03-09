McDonald’s rolling out 2 new ‘mouth-watering’ sandwiches next week

McDonald’s fans! Get Excited! The popular fast-food chain is rolling out 2 new ‘mouth-watering’ sandwiches next week

McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich hit U.S. menus in 2021 and everyone quickly fell in love.

The beloved sandwich has already earned a new title, the “McCrispy.”

On March 13, the fast-food restaurant is celebrating by rolling out two new limited-time McCrispy sandwiches: Bacon Ranch McCrispy and Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy.

Both sandwiches feature the restaurant’s signature chicken fillet topped with applewood smoked bacon plus a creamy new Ranch Sauce which is made with buttermilk, dried herbs, and spices and served on a toasted potato roll.

The Bacon Ranch McCrispy features cool crinkle-cut pickles, while the Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy features tomatoes and shredded lettuce.

Customers can purchase these ‘mouth-watering sandwiches’ at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

