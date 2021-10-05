McDonald’s sets target of net zero emissions by 2050

Lauren Zumbach, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

McDonald’s said it aims to bring its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

It’s a higher bar than the Chicago-based fast food chain set three years ago, when it pledged to cut emissions linked to restaurants and offices 36% by 2030. Since then, emissions have dropped 8.5% below 2015 levels, the company said Monday.

McDonald’s said it will work with the United Nations Race to Zero campaign, which includes cities, regions, investors and more than 3,000 businesses targeting net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, as well as the Science Based Targets Initiative.

The company said it will increase emissions reductions already underway and give teams in different regions some control over the strategies used to hit the net zero target, like renewable energy, regenerative farming and sustainable packaging.

