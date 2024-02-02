McDonald’s teases return of fan-favorite frozen treats. Here’s when you can get them

Two fan-favorite McDonald’s desserts are returning, but not for long.

The Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be back for a limited time beginning Monday, Feb. 5, at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, the fast-food chain said.

Known for their green hue, both treats are made with vanilla soft serve and blended with mint syrup, according to a product description. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry features crushed Oreo cookie pieces.

McDonald’s popular Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are back for a limited time at U.S. restaurants, the fast-food chain said. Photo by McDonald's

Pricing information wasn’t immediately available as of Friday, Feb. 2.

The sweet treats are the latest offerings to rejoin the McDonald’s menu.

In January, the chain brought back the Double Big Mac years after the colossal burger made its debut in 2020. The burger has also made appearances in Canada and Great Britain.

