McDonald’s worker armed with stick stabbed by angry customer during crazed clash in East Harlem

An outraged McDonald’s customer stabbed a worker armed with a stick multiple times during a crazed clash inside the East Harlem eatery early Wednesday, cops said.

The customer was arguing with a handful of employees inside the McDonald’s on Third Ave. near E. 117th St. when the 31-year-old victim, armed with a stick, came out of the kitchen to intervene, about 12:40 a.m., police said.

The victim confronted the unruly customer, sparking a bloody brawl, police sources said.

The customer whipped out a knife, stabbing the victim three times in the back and one time in the arm, cops said. The victim also suffered two slash wounds to his face.

Medics rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

The bearded assailant, who was wearing a dark green jacket and black ski mask, ran off and has not been caught.