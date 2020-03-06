McDonald’s worker arrested after allegedly smashing coffee pot on customer’s head

A worker at a McDonald's in New York City was arrested after allegedly smashing a coffee pot filled with hot water on the head of a customer following a dispute at the restaurant's drive-thru window.

Police responded to a 911 call late Thursday night at a McDonald's in the Bronx, where they found a man in his 30s with a deep cut on his neck, the New York Police Department told NBC News Friday.

The McDonald's worker, Emonie Reed, told police she and the man had a verbal dispute at the drive-thru window and that he spit at her.

Reed said she then grabbed a coffee pot and struck him with it, causing the cut to the left side of his neck.

The man was taken to the hospital where he remained Friday in stable condition.

Reed, 24, was arrested at the restaurant, police said. She was charged Friday with two counts of assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

It is unclear if Reed has a lawyer.