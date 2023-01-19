McDonald’s worker with knife robs customer in diner’s restroom, West Virginia cops say

A McDonald’s customer was violently robbed at knife point in the restroom and the suspect turned out to be one of the fast-food restaurant’s employees, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including cuts to the face and a stab wound, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the McDonald’s on Crossings Mall Road in Elkview, 15 miles northeast of Charleston, officials said.

“The victim, a 56-year-old male, was a customer inside McDonald’s when he went into the restroom,” the sheriff’s office said.

“He was followed by (the suspect), who is an employee of the Elkview McDonalds. Once inside the restroom, (the suspect) robbed the ... victim of his wallet, cut him multiple times in the face with the knife and stabbed him in the neck.”

The suspect then walked out the restaurant, “leaving the victim behind” to be discovered by customers, officials said.

Investigators say the 31-year-old suspect was believed to have fled on foot, and a search located him about a quarter of a mile away at a convenience store.

He was “found to still be in possession of the victim’s wallet and a bloody fixed blade knife,” officials said.

The suspect, who lives in Elkview, was arrested and charged with one felony count of first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and one felony count of malicious wounding, the sheriff’s office said. His bond was set at $100,000.

Investigators did not say if the suspect was on the clock at the restaurant during the robbery.

Woman orders lunch, mistakenly gets handed bag of cash at drive-thru, Georgia cops say

Alligator joins drive-thru breakfast crowd at Bojangles in North Carolina, video shows

Jack in the Box staff fight ends with one facing homicide charge, Tennessee cops say