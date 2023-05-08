McDonald’s worker lures manager to door, then shoots and kills her, Georgia cops say

A Georgia man is accused of shooting and killing three people, including his manager, state investigators say.

Surveillance video shows Kentavious White, 26, called his manager to the door of a McDonald’s in Moultrie before shooting and killing her, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

White then turned the gun on himself, agents said.

Authorities responded to the restaurant May 4 and found their bodies inside, investigators said. The woman who died was identified as Amia Smith.

“She had just gotten an award, I think it was in December, for some achievement,” Smith’s cousin, Felicia Mcgough, told WALB. “For this to happen with someone that actually worked there. I guess you’re just not safe anywhere.”

White, who authorities said was involved in separate shootings the day before, is also accused of killing his mother and grandmother, Police Chief Sean Ladson told The Moultrie Observer.

Susie Arnold, 50, and Hilda Marshall, 74, were found shot inside their homes, which are next door to each other, the newspaper reported. One of the women was still alive when agents found her, authorities said, but she died from her injuries.

The victims’ autopsies will be handled by the GBI, according to a news release.

Authorities didn’t say if they had determined a motive for the shootings, but said the case is under investigation.

Moultrie is about 200 miles south of Atlanta.

