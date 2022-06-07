McDonald’s worker on the run after shooting manager during argument, Georgia cops say

A McDonald’s employee remains on the run after he’s accused of shooting and critically injuring a manager during an argument at the fast-food restaurant in Georgia last week, according to authorities.

The worker, identified as 21-year-old Christopher Jean-Pierre, is wanted on several charges stemming from the shooting Friday, June 3, at the McDonald’s on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta, police said in a news release.

He faces counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and criminal attempt to commit murder, among other charges.

Officers arrived at the restaurant just before 4:15 p.m on Friday and found a woman who had been shot multiple times, authorities said. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Police haven’t released her identity, and her condition wasn’t known as of Monday, June 7.

During their investigation, officers learned Jean-Pierre got into a spat with his manager and had been asked to leave, according to the release. He returned sometime later and confronted the woman outside before shooting her several times, police said.

Jean-Pierre fled the restaurant and hasn’t been seen since, according to police.

McClatchy News reached out to McDonald’s for comment on June 7 and was awaiting a response.

The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information on Jean-Pierre’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

