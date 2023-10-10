McDonald’s worker shoots and kills woman at North Carolina restaurant, police say

A McDonald’s worker shot and killed a 30-year-old woman at a North Carolina restaurant, officials said.

The employee is accused of firing a gun at Jacklyn Marie Reed as a “disturbance” broke out at the fast-food restaurant. The bullet struck the woman in her chest, and she died on the scene Monday, Oct. 9, the Hendersonville Police Department told WLOS and wrote in a news release.

“This was a senseless cold-blooded crime,” Police Chief Blair Myhand told WYFF.

The worker was taken into custody outside his child’s school and charged with second-degree murder. Police in their news release didn’t list attorney information for the man, identified as 35-year-old Sam Antwan Ivey of Hendersonville.

The shooting was reported at the McDonald’s on Four Seasons Boulevard in Hendersonville. Teresa Edwards, owner and operator of the restaurant, said the location is cooperating with law enforcement.

“My entire restaurant team remains in shock after today’s tragic events, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time,” Edwards told McClatchy News Oct. 9 in an emailed statement. “We are concentrating on ensuring our people receive the support they need, and are making crisis counselors available to all employees.”

Edwards also said guns are banned on the property, which expects to bolster its conflict-management training after the incident.

Police said the shooting happened after Reed — who is from Johnson City, Tennessee — argued with another woman at a nearby bus stop. They came into the McDonald’s, where a manager separated them.

Reed “left the restaurant only to return shortly after where she was met by the manager and a male employee,” officers wrote. “During the disturbance, the victim reached out and touched the male restaurant employee, who shot the victim with a concealed handgun.”

“Based on what we see in surveillance video, this was a far over-reaction to the situation that was happening,” Myhand told WYFF.

Ivey left the scene before officials tracked him to his child’s elementary school. Police don’t believe he planned to harm people there.

In addition to second-degree murder, Ivey faces a firearm charge. As of Oct. 9, he reportedly was being “held without bond at the Henderson County” jail, with a court appearance scheduled for the following day.

Police in Hendersonville, a mountain town roughly 25 miles south of Asheville, didn’t immediately share additional information about their investigation with McClatchy News on Oct. 9.

