McDonald's beats sales estimates on boost from pricier menu

FILE PHOTO: McDonald's company logo is seen on the front of a restaurant in London
·2 min read

(Reuters) -McDonald's Corp beat quarterly comparable sales estimates on Thursday, helped by higher menu prices and an increase in restaurant traffic from inflation-weary customers looking for value meals.

The company's shares rose 2.2% to $262.30 in premarket trading.

Like other fast-food chains, McDonald's has been forced to raise prices of its burgers and fries to keep up with surging commodity costs, but its meals are still cheaper than eating out at dine-in restaurants keeping demand resilient even as consumer spending power gets crimped.

Visits to the burger chain's U.S. restaurants increased 6.2% in September, outpacing traffic to the broader quick-service restaurant space which showed just a 0.8% increase, according to data from Placer.ai, a location analytics firm.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday also beat quarterly sales and profit estimates as it passed on higher prices to customers.

McDonald's global same-store sales increased 9.5% in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with estimates for a 5.8% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Comparable sales for McDonald's in the United States, the company's biggest market, rose 6.1% in the reported quarter helped by higher prices.

McDonald's iconic Big Mac burger was selling for $5.15 in June, up from $4.93 a year earlier, according to the Economist magazine's widely used index of prices.

Analysts have noted that an easing in gas prices also boosted third-quarter restaurant sales in the United States in general after a slowdown in June.

However, McDonald's total revenue fell 5% to $5.87 billion in the reported quarter, due to the impact of a stronger dollar. That still beat estimates of $5.69 billion.

The company's net income fell 8% to $1.98 billion, or $2.68 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Recommended Stories

  • AutoNation reports lower profit, sets up $1 billion in buybacks

    Automotive retailer AutoNation, Inc reported third quarter adjusted net income fell by 7%, largely because of lower used vehicle profits, but the company said it plans up to $1 billion in new share repurchases reflecting strong cash flow. AutoNation said third quarter, same-store used vehicle gross profits fell by nearly 22% in the quarter from a year ago. AutoNation reported net income of $6.31 a share and revenue of $6.39 billion, up less than 1% from a year ago.

  • McDonald’s Sales Beat Wall Street’s Estimates in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. reported sales that handily beat expectations in the third quarter as diners proved willing to pay more for their fries and burgers -- a sign the fast-food chain’s offerings are resonating with consumers amid rising inflation. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear We

  • Comcast quarterly revenue beats but broadband, advertising growth muted

    Comcast Corp's third-quarter revenue edged past Wall Street's expectations on Thursday, thanks to a steady rebound in its theme parks and studios businesses, but sluggish broadband subscriber growth and a decline in advertising sales continue to weigh on the media company. Comcast added 14,000 broadband customers in the quarter, compared to the hundreds of thousands it gained at the peak of the pandemic, due to competition from telecom giants such as Verizon and T-Mobile US Inc that have been promoting attractive offers on wireless and internet plans to price-conscious Americans who are grappling with inflation. The company's media unit, NBCUniversal, reported a 35.1% drop in advertising sales, compared to the same quarter a year ago when it broadcast the Olympics and Super Bowl.

  • McDonald’s Global Revenue Takes Hit From Currency Shifts

    The burger giant says price increases and marketing boosted U.S. business, but its CEO has warned of a challenging outlook in 2023.

  • Stock Futures Mixed; Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

    U.S. stock futures were mixed ahead of earnings updates from tech giants Amazon.com and Apple and third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product figures. As of early afternoon in London: + Futures for the _**S 500 edged down 0.1%**_ Thursday. Contracts for the tech-focused _**Nasdaq-100 fell 0.6%**_. Futures for the _**Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%**_. + The yield on the benchmark _**10-year Treasury note rose to 4.080%**_ from 4.014% Wednesday. Yields and prices move inversely. + Banks hav

  • Accel backs startup offering 'Amazon-grade' commerce engine to online sellers around the world

    Accel has backed a startup named Mason based in India and the U.S. that has built a commerce engine for sellers around the world to help them sell products online without paying the exorbitant 'Amazon tax.' The California-based startup, which has its R&D headquarters in Bengaluru, is claimed to allow sellers to have their D2C storefront ready with a 50% uplift in their margins from day one. It offers a no-code, plug-and-play solution to let sellers offer products online without requiring a large engineering team.

  • Meta’s Disappointing Earnings Lead to Analyst Downgrades. The Stock is Plunging.

    Meta said its 2023 expenses could amount to more than $100 billion, higher than investors had expected.

  • Oil aims for 3-day winning streak

    Oil was attempting to build on gains from the previous session that came after government data showed a large jump in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Once wary of immigrants, Canadian town sends out global labor SOS

    Herouxville, a small town in Canada's Quebec, hit the headlines 15 years ago when it issued a code of conduct for would-be immigrants, warning them not to stone women or burn them alive, and to only cover their faces at Halloween. The town council's once deep-seated fear over accommodating immigrants at the expense of its French-speaking Quebec identity has given way to a more pressing concern: a need for more families to help fill jobs, attend its schools and sustain its population. Herouxville now wants to be known for its inclusion.

  • Venezuela's oil partners head for the exit, forgoing unpaid debt

    Venezuela is allowing partners in state oil company PDVSA's joint ventures to leave - by selling their shares to others or returning them - so long as they forgo payment for past debts and unpaid dividends, four people close to the matter said. Having to take a loss or relinquish unpaid debt has not stopped companies like France's TotalEnergies , Norway's Equinor , and Japan's Inpex from leaving. Eight foreign companies among PDVSA's 44 joint ventures have transferred or given up stakes since 2018.

  • 2 Stocks Making Shocking Gains After-Hours Wednesday

    After seeing intense volatility throughout the day, only the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to eke out a tiny gain among major market indexes. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) saw significant losses of as much as 2%. Both ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) earned the favor of their investors following their latest financial reports, and as you can see from the analysis of the results below, the big gains could bring longer-term upward trends for the prospects of the two businesses.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.91% and 24.17%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough

    CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.

  • Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg just raised a giant middle finger to Wall Street. The company says its metaverse business will lose even more money next year.

    Facebook has already lost nearly $10 billion this year on Reality Labs, which handles metaverse projects.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • A Bear Market Gift: This Top-Notch Dividend Stock Is Down 38%

    Alexandria Real Estate Equities' (NYSE: ARE) stock price has plummeted roughly 38% from its recent peak. The sell-off in Alexandria is a gift for dividend-seeking investors. With its stock price tumbling, the real estate investment trust's (REIT) dividend yield has risen to 3.4%.

  • Intel Q3 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Intel shares have sailed through choppy waters in 2022, down more than 45% and coming nowhere near the S&P 500's performance.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With High Yields; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Markets are volatile, with an overall bear trend combining with short rallies to confuse investors. Economic headwinds are piling up, in the form of stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates and tighter money from the Federal Reserve, growing evidence of a slowing economy, and an increased potential for a deep recession in the next few months. For investors focused on defense, blue chip dividend stocks are natural plays. The blue chips are stocks with reputations for high quality, capable

  • Markets Could Go on a Tear After the Midterms, History Suggests

    The autumn of 1991 was a stressful time for investors. The country had just been in a war in Iraq, interest rates were rising, and the U.S. economy was barreling toward recession. Stovall has been tracking market trends for more than four decades, spending much of that time as the chief market strategist at Standard & Poors.