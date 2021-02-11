McDonald's bringing back iconic Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. Find out when you can get it.

Nearly four years after McDonald’s removed Hi-C Orange Lavaburst from the menu, the iconic drink is coming back.

The fast-food chain announced Wednesday that Hi-C Orange will begin rolling out in select locations this month and will be in participating restaurants across the country by June.

There’s a Hi-C Orange tracker at McdFinder.com where customers can input their zip code to find the closest McDonald’s offering the drink. The site will be updated on a weekly basis starting Monday, Feb. 15.

“The loyal fandom of this deliciously fun and fruity beverage that teases your taste buds dates back to 1955, when it first debuted on McDonald’s menus,” the company said in a news release.

Popeyes fish sandwich 2021: Popeyes' Cajun Flounder Sandwich debuts Thursday ahead of Lent and is like its Chicken Sandwich

New name for Aunt Jemima: Aunt Jemima brand to be renamed Pearl Milling Company with new syrup, pancake boxes coming in June

Hi-C Orange Lavaburst is coming back to McDonald's.

Consumers have made petitions for the drink's return to restaurants and also requested it on social media since 2017.

The non-carbonated Hi-C Orange Lavaburst isn’t the only drink returning. The carbonated Fanta Orange will make McDonald’s “legendary orange drink roster once again complete,” the chain said.

Hi-C is part of the Coca-Cola Company and sold in juice boxes at stores nationwide.

McDonald's has been bringing other popular items back. Spicy Chicken McNuggets and the Mighty Hot Sauce returned Feb. 1 and will be available for a limited time.

Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry return Feb. 15.

Aldi online grocery orders: Aldi opening new stores and expanding curbside pickup with Instacart to 500 more locations in 2021

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McDonald's Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, Fanta Orange coming back by June