McDonald's broken ice cream machines are part of FTC investigation, report says

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·2 min read

McDonald's loyal fans are used to the fast-food chain’s ice cream machines being broken.

Last year, software engineer Rashiq Zahid even made a website, McBroken.com, that tracks McDonald's restaurants where the machines are out-of-order and where ice cream cones, McFlurry desserts, milkshakes and sundaes are available.

And now the machines are under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission, The Wall Street Journal reports.

But in a statement to USA TODAY, McDonald’s said it has “no reason to believe we are the focus of an FTC investigation.”

“Intrinsic to the interest in our soft serve machines is our fans’ love of McDonald’s iconic McFlurry desserts and shakes,” the company said in the statement. “Nothing is more important to us than delivering on our high standards for food quality and safety, which is why we work with fully vetted partners that can reliably provide safe solutions at scale.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, McDonald’s franchise owners have complained that the machines are complicated and the breakdowns are difficult to fix. They also require frequent cleanings that can take four hours.

The company says it has a team working on the problems and are introducing new solutions including new training and maintenance on the machines.

In August 2020, McDonald's even poked fun at the problems on Twitter.

"We have a joke about our soft serve machine but are worried it won’t work," the chain tweeted.

McDonald's is reportedly weighing whether to once again close indoor dining as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues its rapid spread through the U.S.

Contributing: Brett Molina, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McDonald's McFlurry, ice cream machines part of FTC probe, report says

