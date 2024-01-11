McDonald's Burgers Handed Out to Soldiers on Ecuador's Troubled Streets

Ecuador’s armed forces thanked McDonald’s after they said the fast-food outlet donated burgers for troops on the streets of Guayaquil, as President Daniel Noboa said the country was at war with drug gangs.

“The private company joins national security. Thanks to McDonald’s for donating food for Armed Forces servers,” a post on X read.

The Government of Guayas, the province in which Guayaquil is located, also posted a video of “personnel of the infantry force receiving their food.”

In their latest update on the country’s state of emergency, police said 329 suspected gang members had been arrested, 41 hostages released, and 28 prisoners recaptured. Credit: Armed Forces of Ecuador via Storyful