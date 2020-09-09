McDonald's and Cactus Jack collaboration expands beyond Travis Scott Meal with new shirts, nugget pillow

Travis Scott went to the oldest operating McDonald’s in Downey, California to order his limited-time collab at the fast-food chain.

McDonald's collaboration with Cactus Jack now includes clothes, hats, a lunch box and even a $90 nugget body pillow.

A day after the limited-edition Travis Scott Meal debuted at restaurants across the nation, a line of exclusive merchandise went on sale on Scott's website that includes clothes, hats, a lunch box and even a $90 nugget body pillow.

Available through Oct. 4, the $6 collab meal includes the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, bacon and lettuce, a medium order of fries with BBQ sauce and a Sprite. It's available to order in-restaurant, for carry-out, at the drive thru and with the McDonald’s app.

The collaboration is the first time the fast-food chain has had a celebrity meal in nearly 30 years. In 1992, McDonald's had a Michael Jordan meal.

The Golden Arches also released a new national commercial for the limited meal, "which features the first stylistic update to the iconic Travis Scott action figure since his 2015 debut album Rodeo."

A 6-foot tall "life-size cardboard cutout" of the Scott action figure is for sale as part of the collection and costs $65.

“From featuring Travis’s favorite McDonald’s meal in our restaurants, to his new score for our TV spot, to Cactus Jack x McDonald’s merch, this has been a true partnership from start to finish,” McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley said in a news release.

A nugget body pillow is part of Travis Scott and McDonald's collaboration. It costs $90.

Scott and his team also designed custom apparel for McDonald’s crew. Scott and McDonald’s say they are "exploring opportunities to support charitable organizations during the month-long program."

