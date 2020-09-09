    Advertisement

    McDonald's and Cactus Jack collaboration expands beyond Travis Scott Meal with new shirts, nugget pillow

    Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
    Travis Scott went to the oldest operating McDonald’s in Downey, California to order his limited-time collab at the fast-food chain.
    McDonald's collaboration with Cactus Jack now includes clothes, hats, a lunch box and even a $90 nugget body pillow.

    A day after the limited-edition Travis Scott Meal debuted at restaurants across the nation, a line of exclusive merchandise went on sale on Scott's website that includes clothes, hats, a lunch box and even a $90 nugget body pillow.

    Available through Oct. 4, the $6 collab meal includes the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, bacon and lettuce, a medium order of fries with BBQ sauce and a Sprite. It's available to order in-restaurant, for carry-out, at the drive thru and with the McDonald’s app.

    The collaboration is the first time the fast-food chain has had a celebrity meal in nearly 30 years. In 1992, McDonald's had a Michael Jordan meal.

    The Golden Arches also released a new national commercial for the limited meal, "which features the first stylistic update to the iconic Travis Scott action figure since his 2015 debut album Rodeo."

    A 6-foot tall "life-size cardboard cutout" of the Scott action figure is for sale as part of the collection and costs $65.

    “From featuring Travis’s favorite McDonald’s meal in our restaurants, to his new score for our TV spot, to Cactus Jack x McDonald’s merch, this has been a true partnership from start to finish,” McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley said in a news release.

    A nugget body pillow is part of Travis Scott and McDonald's collaboration. It costs $90.
    Scott and his team also designed custom apparel for McDonald’s crew. Scott and McDonald’s say they are "exploring opportunities to support charitable organizations during the month-long program."

