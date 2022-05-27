McDonald's China unveils chocolate mochi burger, prawn and pineapple burger for Children's Day

McDonald’s China introduced space-exploration-themed food to their menu to celebrate Children’s Day.

International Children’s Day is a worldwide holiday declared by the United Nations to protect children’s rights and to honor the children who were killed by Nazis during World War II. The Shanghai China Salesian Society established Children’s Day in China in 1932 and have since been giving children under the age of 14 a day off from school to enjoy their childhood every June 1. Not only can children spend time with their family or go to Children’s Day events, they are also free to enjoy their favorite foods or try new ones, like the creative new menu inspired by the child-like wonder of space exploration.

The tagline advertising the new menu reads, “A taste that comes from the stars.”

There are nine new items to enjoy: the Galaxy soda, sea salt coconut McFlurry, star-shaped hash browns, sour plum dip, green pepper dip, prawn and pineapple burger, blueberry cheese pie and chocolate mochi mini burger.

The menu offers two new blue drinks. The Galaxy soda is a fizzy drink with citrus flavors. The sea salt coconut McFlurry is gently blended with crushed Oreos and topped with tri-colored marshmallow twists.

Then, like bite-sized appetizers, star-shaped hash browns and two accompanying dips of sour plum and green pepper make the perfect finger food combination.

The entrees include two creative new burgers. One burger features lettuce and a circular slice of pineapple on a deep-fried prawn patty in a bagel. The second burger is actually mini, with sausages, bacon and a bed of lettuce in a hot cross bun.

For dessert, children can enjoy the blueberry cheese pie or the chocolate mochi mini burger. The blueberry cheese pie has blueberry jam and a cheesy spread piped side by side so every bite includes an even distribution of both flavors. The chocolate mochi mini burger comes in the same hot cross bun as the sausage and bacon mini burger, but with a square of mochi coated in a chocolate crust instead.

The new menu items come in space-purple boxes with cartoon astronauts on a spaceship surrounded by stars and green aliens.The blueberry cheese pie is served in a sleeve of a similar style, with the astronauts and aliens exploring giant blueberry planets. Another astronaut clings onto a giant lemon half on the cup design of the Galaxy soda.

McDonald’s also produced 20,000 helmet toys with a voice-changing feature and music-playing capabilities to give to children with their meals.

These items will only be available after the breakfast period in participating stores between May 25 to June 7.

Feature image via McDonalds