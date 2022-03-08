McDonald's closes all stores in Russia

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read
McDonald's is temporarily closing all stores in Russia over strongman Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the chain announced Tuesday.

State of play: McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company will continue to pay its 62,000 Russian employees, but added that "it’s impossible to predict when we might be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia."

  • Kempczinski said McDonald's has been experiencing supply chain issues "along with other operational impacts" in Russia.

  • He added that the Ronald McDonald House Charities chapter in Russia will continue to operate, adding that the Ukrainian chapter is focused on "partnering with local hospitals and providing humanitarian aid throughout the country."

  • The company has also temporarily closed 100 of its locations in Ukraine and employees are still getting paid, AP reports.

The big picture: Companies and businesses around the world have been pausing their operations in Russia and condemning the ongoing attack.

What they're saying: "The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people. As a System, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace," said Kempczinski.

  • "[O]ur values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine."

  • "As we move forward, McDonald’s will continue to assess the situation and determine if any additional measures are required."

