McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) insiders sold US$3.7m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Over the past year, many McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At McDonald's

The Executive VP & CFO, Ian Borden, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$256 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$268. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 53% of Ian Borden's stake.

In total, McDonald's insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Have McDonald's Insiders Traded Recently?

We have seen a bit of insider selling at McDonald's, over the last three months. insider Anthony Capuano only netted US$8.7k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership Of McDonald's

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. McDonald's insiders own about US$183m worth of shares (which is 0.09% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At McDonald's Tell Us?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. While we feel good about high insider ownership of McDonald's, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for McDonald's and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

