McDonald's Customer Finds $5,000 in His Takeout Order

Recommended Stories
- The Independent
Elon Musk declares fired Rick and Morty co-creator charged with domestic abuse was ‘heart of the show’
Justin Roiland has been dropped by Adult Swim following criminal charges
- The Hill
Federal authorities take down fraudulent nursing diploma operation
Federal authorities charged 25 people across five states for participating in a fraudulent scheme to sell fabricated nursing school diplomas and transcripts, the Department of Health and Human Services’s Office of Inspector General announced Wednesday. Law enforcement agencies across Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Florida executed search warrants and charged 25 individuals for…
- Cosmopolitan
Kylie Jenner’s Reaction to Irina Shayk Wearing Her Lion Head Dress Is Going Viral
A video of Kylie Jenner realizing Irina Shayk is wearing her exact same lion dress is going viral—watch here.
- Harper's Bazaar
J.Lo and Ben Affleck Reunite with Jennifer Garner for Family Event
The blended family got together to cheer on Seraphina at her musical performance.
- Fox News
LSU student Madison Brooks case: Four people charged in alleged rape before she died after being hit by car
Deputies arrested four males in connection with the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, who was hit and killed by a car. The victim died at a hospital on Jan. 15.
- BuzzFeed
Adam Scott Just Confronted “Boy Meets World” Stars Rider Strong And Danielle Fishel Over The Way That They Treated Him On The Show And It Was Seriously Awkward
In a 2011 interview, Parks & Rec star Adam had said that he was “crushed” by rumors that nobody liked him during his time on Boy Meets World.
- Women's Health
Um, Eva Longoria Just Dropped A Bikini Photo On IG And She's Sculpted AF
Eva Longoria just dropped a bikini photo on Instagram and she's mega-sculpted, from her abs to her legs. The actress enjoys doing mini trampoline workouts.
- Fox Weather
'Blessed to be alive': Watch as couple escapes RV, runs into ditch to shelter from massive tornado
Dramatic video shows a couple racing to outrun a tornado in Texas, jumping into a ditch for shelter.
- INSIDER
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
- People
Sultan of Brunei's Daughter Princess Azemah Marries Her First Cousin in Week-Long Wedding
Princess 'Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah married Prince Bahar ibni Jefri Bolkian in a opulent wedding crowned by a three-day ceremony
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Time for Jerry Jones to fire Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, and make this bold hire | Opinion
Despite a 12-5 regular-season, the Cowboys season ends in major disappointment. Again. Here’s who Jerry Jones should hire as head coach.
- The Root
We Tried To Tell Y'all About Triflin' Amy Robach. Now, She's Allegedly Playing Victim Regarding T.J. Holmes' Past
A source who is reportedly close to Amy Robach said that the GMA3 host was taken aback by TJ Holmes’ alleged past. That person also told The Sun that Robach had no idea the turmoil their reported workplace romance would cause.
- Bengals Wire
Tony Romo will call Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC title game amid scrutiny
It's Tony Romo and Co. in the booth for Bengals vs. Chiefs.
- NBC News
Satellite images hint at scale of Russian mercenary group's losses in Ukraine
The number of graves at a cemetery used by Russia's notorious mercenary Wagner Group has dramatically grown over the last two months, satellite images show.
- San Luis Obispo Tribune
Can you spot the rattlesnake coiled in this Arizona flower bed? Most don’t see it
“Looks like I would’ve been bitten.”
- HuffPost
Geraldo Rivera Grabs Rifle To Make Theatrical Point In Gun Debate On 'Hannity'
The Fox News personality got into it with the host and Pete Hegseth over AR-15-style rifle ownership.
- TODAY
Teacher shot by 6-year-old texted a dire warning to a loved one before she was wounded, source says
The Virginia teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student told a loved one that he was armed and that school officials were failing to act, according to a source.
- INSIDER
Here are the top 19 countries that aren't safe for US citizens to travel to, according to the US State Department
Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.
- CinemaBlend
Tom Hanks Reveals The Acting Note He Got From His Man Called Otto Director That No Other Filmmaker Has Ever Told Him
No other director has given Tom Hanks this piece of direction before.
- Yahoo News
Why Kyrsten Sinema is in deep trouble
If the latest polls are to be believed, no Senate incumbent is in as much danger of losing their seat in 2024 as Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema.