McDonald's deal for Mercury retrograde: How to get a free McChicken or McDouble Tuesday, Wednesday

McDonald’s is preparing for this week’s celestial and astrological change of Mercury retrograde with both a deal and tarot card readings.

The fast-food chain will have a two-day deal — Tuesday and Wednesday — in time for the start of retrograde. Get a free McChicken or McDouble with the purchase of medium fries exclusively in the McDonald’s app at participating locations nationwide.

The Golden Arches also is teaming up with tarot card reader and astrology expert, Madam Adam, to offer select fans “McDonald’s-inspired” readings on Tuesday.

McDonald’s said in a statement that for a chance to get a reading, starting Monday, fans need to comment with their name and Zodiac sign on Madam Adam’s TikTok or Instagram posts announcing the Mercury retrograde deal.

There will be a TikTok Live reading event at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday and Adam will "randomly select a lucky few to receive custom readings" from comments on the TikTok Live, McDonald's said.

McDonald's has a deal May 10-11 with its app.

When does Mercury retrograde end 2022?

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, Mercury’s next period of retrograde motion starts May 10 and lasts through June 2. The almanac says Sept. 9 to Oct. 1 is the next retrograde and then Dec. 28 through Jan. 18, 2023.

What is Mercury retrograde?

The almanac says the planet Mercury appears to travel backward across the sky three times a year. "To those who practice astrology, these times in particular were traditionally associated with confusion, delay, and frustration," Almanac.com said.

McDonald's app brings deals, free food

McDonald's has several ongoing deals on its app and with the MyMcDonald's Rewards program. Offers and daily deals can vary by account and region.

Don't have the app? McDonald's says on its website that for a limited time you'll get free fries for downloading and registering. Then after your first purchase, you get the choice of Hash Browns, Vanilla Cone, McChicken or a Cheeseburger free.

Starbucks summer drinks: New Chocolate Cream Cold Brew, more

Mercury retrograde also means the start of summer at Starbucks. The coffee giant announced the launch of its summer menu Tuesday with the new Chocolate Cream Cold Brew and new Lime-Frosted Coconut Bar, which will both be available year-round. The Unicorn Cake Pop also returns for a limited time.

Starbucks has a new drink: The Chocolate Cream Cold Brew.

Taco Bell free Nacho Fries with combo through Wednesday

Through Wednesday, Taco Bell Rewards members can get free Nacho Fries with a combo purchase with the chain's app. The deal is for in-store and drive-thru pickup orders.

New members can get a free Doritos Locos Taco for signing up at Tacobell.com/rewards.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mercury retrograde 2022 brings McDonald's deal on McChicken, McDouble