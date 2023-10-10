McDonald's employee charged in fatal shooting inside the restaurant makes court appearance

HENDERSONVILLE - A Hendersonville man charged with second-degree murder by the Hendersonville Police Department made his first court appearance on Oct. 10, a day following the fatal shooting that took place at the McDonald's on Four Seasons Boulevard.

Sam Antwan Ivey, 35, testified that he was an employee at the McDonald's to Judge Max Brittain, who explained to Ivey that he was charged with second-degree murder, which could carry the possible maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ivey was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, which has a possible sentence of 44 months, Brittain said.

Brittain issued a secured bond of $150,000 for the charges and asked if Ivey desired a court-appointed attorney. Ivey said he did. Brittain then asked the clerk to appoint a public defender for Ivey and said that Ivey's next court date will be at 9 a.m. Oct. 24 for a probable cause hearing.

More: Update: Shooting death reported at McDonald's in Hendersonville owned by Chuck Edwards

Ivey is charged with the second-degree murder of Jacklyn Marie Reed, 30, of Johnson City, Tennessee.

On Oct. 9, Hendersonville Police responded to the McDonald's on Four Seasons Boulevard owned by Congressman Chuck Edwards at about 10:54 a.m.

According to a news release from the city of Hendersonville, detectives learned that Reed and another woman were in an argument at a bus stop located near the McDonald’s restaurant. The other woman retreated into the restaurant to separate herself from Reed, who followed her into the restaurant.

Police said that a McDonald’s manager separated the women, and Reed left the restaurant, returning shortly after, when she was met by the manager and Ivey. During the disturbance, Reed reached out and touched Ivey, and Ivey shot her with a concealed handgun, police said.

More: Hendersonville man charged with attempted 1st-degree murder; police say he shot into car

After fleeing the scene, Ivey was apprehended moments later by a Henderson County Resource Officer at Edneyville Elementary School.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Dean Hensley is the news editor for the Hendersonville Times-News. Email him with tips, questions and comments at DHensley@gannett.com. Please help support this kind of local journalism with a subscription to the Hendersonville Times-News.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: McDonald's employee charged in fatal shooting makes court appearance