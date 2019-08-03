McDonald's employee fired after allegedly turning away paramedics: 'We don't serve badges here'

A McDonald's employee was fired after she allegedly refused to serve paramedics Wednesday night, WFTS reports.

In a blistering review on Facebook, Anthony Quinn, who works at Sunstar Paramedics, claimed a worker at the McDonald's in Madeira Beach, Fla., refused to serve him and his partner earlier this week.

"I work for Sunstar Paramedics and walked in to use bathroom order food and an employee told me they don't serve badges here," Quinn wrote, in a screenshot obtained by the station. "5 minutes later my partner walked in to order food the employee tells him we do not serve badges here."

Quinn, who also recalled the incident on his personal Facebook page and encouraged people to spread the word, said that he would subsequently notify corporate. Someone who saw his post, however, beat him to it and reached out to the restaurant branch's owner Caspers Company, spokesman Dustin Portillo told the Miami Herald.

On Thursday, Caspers released a statement on its Facebook page announcing that it had fired the unidentified female employee in response.

"What occurred does not reflect the values of our brand, our franchise, or the love and admiration we have demonstrated consistently for our friends in law enforcement and first responders," the statement read. "We have reached out to offer our sincerest apology."