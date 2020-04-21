McDonald's to give free 'Thank You Meals' for first responders, health care workers starting Wednesday

McDonald's is introducing free "Thank You Meals" for first responders and health care workers serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, the fast-food giant announced Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday and through May 5, health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can get a free meal at participating restaurants nationwide available at the drive thru or for carry out.

The meals are available for breakfast, lunch and dinner and will be served in a Happy Meal box, "in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food," the company said in a news release.

“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA, in a statement.

'Thank you coronavirus helpers': First responders, health care workers can shop during special hours, get discounts

How much is gas?: Prices continue to drop due to coronavirus. Here's where gas is selling for under $1.

McDonald's is offering free meals for first responders and health care workers. More

To get the free meal, McDonald's says the health care workers and first responders can show their work badge or ID or be in uniform. There's a limit of one per person per day and menu options may vary.

For breakfast, there's a choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, which come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

For lunch and dinner, the options are a Double Cheeseburger, six-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish, which come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

McDonald’s closed its dining rooms and play areas March 16 because of COVID-19 and most U.S. locations remain open for carry out and delivery, the company said.

Other businesses also are giving freebies and discounts to first responders and health care workers. Some stores have also designated special shopping hours for these frontline workers.

This story will be updated.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus frontline heroes get free 'Thank You' meals at McDonald's