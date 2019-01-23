McDonald's is giving away free food for one hour next week -- Here's how to get yours

What’s better than bacon when you’re craving something quick, greasy and

What’s better than bacon when you’re craving something quick, greasy and probably-not-so-good-for-you from your favorite fast food joint?

Free bacon, naturally.





Welcome to Bacon Hour, a one-day, one-hour only event that’s coming to McDonald’s on Tuesday, January 29 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Customers can cash in for two free pieces of bacon on the side of any order on the menu — from an Apple pie to a Big Mac even to a simple small order of famous fries.

The bacon-fueled menu combinations are endless, as McDonald’s manager of culinary innovation, Chef Michael Haracz said in a statement:

““When we said there’s no such thing as too much bacon, we weren’t kidding … America loves bacon. I really can’t wait to see the crazy and daring combinations our customers put together."

The deal will take place the day before three new bacon-centric menu items roll out at McDonald’s locations on January 30 — the Big Mac with bacon, Quarter Pounder Bacon burger and Cheesy Bacon fries.