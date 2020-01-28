McDonald's Goes Bigger on Breakfast by Adding the McChicken to Its Morning Menu Nationwide

New year, more craveable breakfast now with Chicken McGriddles® and the McChicken Biscuit

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What came first, the chicken or the egg? Starting today, McDonald's customers no longer need to choose at breakfast time.

For the first time, customers across the country can wake up to McDonald’s Chicken McGriddles® and McChicken Biscuit breakfast sandwiches for a limited time. More

For the first time, customers across the country can wake up to McDonald's Chicken McGriddles® and McChicken Biscuit breakfast sandwiches for a limited time. Available as early as 6am for fans looking to get a jump on their mornings, and always 7 days a week. A staple long-beloved by McDonald's Southern customers, the two menu additions now give everyone the chance to enjoy McChicken for breakfast.

Chicken McGriddles : Soft, warm griddle cakes with the sweet taste of maple, paired with our fan-favorite McChicken

Soft, warm griddle cakes with the sweet taste of maple, paired with our fan-favorite McChicken McChicken Biscuit: A warm, buttery biscuit paired with our beloved McChicken sandwich

These menu items are only the latest step in McDonald's long history of breakfast leadership, spanning back to 1971 with the invention of the classic Egg McMuffin. Over the years, McDonald's has kept the breakfast innovations coming – from breakfast burritos in 1991 to McGriddles in 2003 to 2015's introduction of All Day Breakfast and committing to sourcing 100% cage-free eggs.

"With the nationwide launch of the Chicken McGriddles and McChicken Biscuit sandwiches, we're giving our customers more of what they crave: mouthwatering chicken and breakfast options," said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. "McDonald's is committed to remaining a leader in the quick-service breakfast category through our delicious offerings, consistent menu innovation, and a faster Drive-Thru experience."

Strategic focus on Drive-Thru service in 2019 decreased Drive-Thru wait times by an average of 20 seconds across all day parts, allowing customers to drive off with their favorites quicker than ever. Breakfast customers enjoyed their fastest Drive-Thru experience in over 2 years allowing them to enjoy the convenience, quality and value of McDonald's at breakfast without the stress of the morning rush.

Chicken McGriddles and the McChicken Biscuit sandwich are available at participating restaurants for a limited time while supplies last.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-goes-bigger-on-breakfast-by-adding-the-mcchicken-to-its-morning-menu-nationwide-300993261.html

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation