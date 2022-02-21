McDonald's goes on defensive as Carl Icahn escalates pig welfare fight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Noah Bressner
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carl Icahn
    Carl Icahn
    American businessman

McDonald's didn't pull punches after activist investor Carl Icahn launched a proxy fight over the weekend to pressure the fast-food giant over the treatment of pigs used in its pork products.

Why it matters: Icahn, who has become known for aggressive activist campaigns targeting companies he views as inefficient, is asking McDonald's to prioritize an issue other than profit.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • McDonald's said on Sunday that Icahn had nominated two people for board seats. The move was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The big picture: At issue is the way McDonald's suppliers treat pregnant pigs. Icahn and the Humane Society of the United States have asked the company to end the practice of keeping sows in confined spaces known as gestational crates.

  • In 2012, the company promised to phase out the practice within a decade. It said on Saturday that it "expects to source 85% to 90% of its U.S. pork volumes from sows not housed in gestation crates during pregnancy."

  • At the time, the Humane Society applauded the move. But the organization has since become critical of McDonald's effort and said it fears that the company will move to reduce the practice by its suppliers, rather than end it.

What they're saying: In a statement, McDonald's fired back at the activist investor, saying the "current pork supply in the U.S. would make this type of commitment impossible."

  • "Furthermore, it reflects a departure from the veterinary science used for large-scale production throughout the industry, and would harm the Company’s shared pursuit of providing customers with high quality products at accessible prices."

The company claimed Icahn owns just 200 shares of McDonald's stock and is the majority owner of a company that "produces and supplies packaging for the pork and poultry industry."

  • It added that "it's noteworthy that Mr. Icahn has not publicly called on Viskase to adopt commitments similar to those of McDonald’s 2012 commitment."

Icahn told the Journal earlier this month that "animals are one of the things I feel really emotional about," adding that he feels particularly affectionate toward pigs.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli inquiry sees no indication of unlawful use of spyware by police

    A high-level Israeli inquiry found no indication to support allegations that police had used controversial spyware on the phones of a number of public figures without warrants, the Justice Ministry said on Monday. The investigation, conducted by a deputy attorney-general, focused on the police's use of the powerful hacking tool Pegasus developed by Israel's NSO Group, as well as another, unnamed system. NSO, which has denied wrongdoing amid months of spiraling reports in Israel and abroad of privacy violations by government clients using Pegasus, provided the panel with a database it said gives accurate data on phones infected by the spyware.

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • Explainer-What will Russian recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions mean?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin told the French and German leaders on Monday that he planned to sign a decree recognising two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent. Here's a look at the implications for the wider crisis, in which the United States says Russia may be poised to invade Ukraine with a force of up to 190,000 troops it has massed near its neighbour's borders. WHAT ARE THE BREAKAWAY REGIONS?

  • Investor pushes McDonald's to change the way it buys pork

    An activist investor is trying to make McDonald's change the way it buys pork for its bacon cheeseburgers and sausage patties. Investor Carl Icahn has nominated two new candidates for McDonald's board of directors, the fast food chain confirmed Sunday. The issue Icahn wants to change is that some of McDonald's pork suppliers confine pregnant pigs in small crates.

  • Pat Sajak’s ’Wheel of Fortune’ Salary Is So Massive, and He Only Works 4 Days a Month

    Pat Sajak's net worth and 'Wheel of Fortune' salary is so huge and he only has to work 4 days a month.

  • Bolivar fire department needs one radio; Zoar fire department has 19

    Bolivar fire department hopes to get one of Zoar department's 19 unused county-owned radios

  • Boris Johnson says it is 'certain' new COVID variants will hit the UK

    The UK's top scientists have said it is "very possible" any new variants could be worse than Omicron.

  • Bird flu detected in Long Island flock

    Poultry farmers in New York have been asked to stay alert for bird flu after it was detected in a flock in Long Island.The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets issued a press release over the weekend asking poultry farmers to "increase their biosecurity measures to help prevent the spread of" bird flu.According to the department, a flock of eight birds in Suffolk County were found to have been infected."The Department is working...

  • Chief justice swears in Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department Board

    Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer swore in the 2022 Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department Board last week.

  • Guns, like compasses, movies and coffee pods, should come with a warning

    The $23 million settlement from a lawsuit against Remington in the deaths of 26 people at Sandy Hook may provide the needed incentive. Money does talk.