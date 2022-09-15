McDonald's gun incident leads to arrest of Akron woman with 7-year-old child

Akron police arrested a woman who they said threatened a McDonald's restaurant worker with a gun while she was accompanied by a 7-year-old child.

No one was injured in the Wednesday incident.

Police said the 35-year-old woman, accompanied by her 7-year-old child, walked up to the drive-thru window of a McDonald's in the 200 block of East Exchange Street and became confrontational with a restaurant employee. Police said the woman brandished a handgun, racked the slide, and threatened a worker before walking away.

Police said they found the woman, with the 7-year-old child, about a block away and arrested her. Police said they recovered a handgun during a search.

The child was temporarily placed into custody with Summit County Children's Service.

The woman, who has a Fern Street address, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated menacing, and weapons under disability, according to police and Akron Municipal Court records.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: McDonald's gun incident leads to arrest of Akron woman with child