McDonald's (MCD) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

McDonald's (MCD) closed at $243.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.45% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had lost 2.65% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

McDonald's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect McDonald's to post earnings of $2.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.71 billion, down 7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.80 per share and revenue of $22.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.6% and -2.58%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for McDonald's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% lower. McDonald's is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note McDonald's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.41, so we one might conclude that McDonald's is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MCD has a PEG ratio of 2.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MCD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


