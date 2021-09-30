McDonald's McRib is coming back: Here's when the barbecue sandwich will be available nationwide

McRib lovers, your day is coming – soon.

McDonald's announced Thursday that its iconic barbecue sandwich will return to participating restaurants nationwide Nov. 1, nearly a month earlier than in 2020, but later than before the coronavirus pandemic. The fast-food giant said it will be available for a limited time.

The McRib – seasoned boneless pork, barbecue sauce, onions and pickles on a hoagie-style bun – first launched regionally in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1981 before its national debut the next year.

Mike Bullington, McDonald’s senior archives manager, said in a statement that the idea for the sandwich was to be “enjoyed during the colder seasons.”

►Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

►Target holiday shopping: Target announces the return of 'Deal Days' and new holiday price match guarantee

“Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first timer, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it,” Bullington said.

The McRib first debuted in 1981.

McDonald’s said the “internet boom and emergence of social media solidified the McRib’s icon status” and “hype around its annual return even gave birth to the phrase ‘McRib Season.’”

McDonald’s hinted on Twitter Wednesday that it would have “the most important announcement” Thursday and told followers to “turn on ur notifications.”

turn on ur notifications for the most important announcement tmrw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 29, 2021

Last year was the first time since 2012 that the sandwich was available nationwide. In October 2019, it was available for a limited run.

In the 1990’s, McDonald's said its McRib grew in popularity as a nationwide menu offering.

Before the McRib returned in 2020, McDonald’s gave away 10,000 free sandwiches to hungry fans with its "Shave 4 McRib Sweepstakes."

Story continues

►Lowe's first responder discount: Lowe's to give 10% discount to nurses, firefighters, police and doctors ahead of First Responders Day

►National Coffee Day 2021: The big day was Wednesday but deals continue at McDonald's and more

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McRib 2021: McDonald’s barbecue sandwich returns to restaurants Nov. 1