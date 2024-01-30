McDonald's | Morning Blend

TechCrunch

Tiger Global and a16z-backed productivity company ClickUp has acquired the calendar app Hypercal to boost its platform offering, TechCrunch has learned. As part of the acquisition, the app's founder Ricardo Clerigo is also joining ClickUp as Head of Calendar. UK-based Hypercal was founded in 2022 as an app for Mac and offered integration with different apps such as Notion, OneNote, Apple Notes, Google Docs, Todolist, Apple Reminders, Asana, Things app, Microsoft To-Do, and Slack.