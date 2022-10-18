McDonald's' (NYSE:MCD) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) will increase its dividend on the 15th of December to $1.52, which is 10% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $1.38. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.2%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

McDonald's' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, McDonald's was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 44.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 51% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

McDonald's Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $2.80, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $5.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.0% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

McDonald's Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that McDonald's has grown earnings per share at 6.0% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

McDonald's Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for McDonald's that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

