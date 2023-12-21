McDonald's offers adult Happy Meal with Kerwin Frost Box: Where to get one in NJ
Entertainer and DJ Kerwin Frost has teamed up with McDonald's to unveil the Kerwin Frost Box, a unique offering dubbed the "adult happy meal." The limited-time collaboration hit select McDonald's locations worldwide and will be available while supplies last.
What is the Kerwin Frost Box?
The Kerwin Frost Box caters to enthusiasts of both fast food and pop culture, offering a distinct blend of McDonald's classics and exclusive collectibles. Each meal includes a choice between a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, complemented by fries and a soft drink. However, what sets this collaboration apart is the inclusion of a special McNugget Buddy collectible.
Where can I find the Kerwin Frost Box?
According to McDonald's, the Kerwin Frost Box will be priced individually by participating restaurants, with potential variations in pricing. The exclusive meal can be located at select McDonald's outlets across North America and around the globe. To determine whether a local McDonald's offers the Kerwin Frost Box, you can use the McDonald's app.
Here are some locations in North Jersey that are offering the Kerwin Frost box according to the McDonald's app:
8101 Tonnele Ave., North Bergen
189 US Route 46, Saddle Brook
1 Garden State Plaza, Paramus
3701 Broadway, Fair Lawn
90 Dayton Ave., Passaic
180 Passaic St., Garfield
835 Market St., Paterson
193 Essex St., Hackensack
265 Crooks Ave., Paterson
343 River St., Hackensack
1118 Main St., River Edge
485-497 Broadway, Paterson
329 Route 17 South, Hasbrouck Heights
15-31 Central Ave., Passaic
186 3rd Ave., Paterson
160 Market St., Paterson
What, and who, are the McNugget Buddy collectibles in the McDonald's Kerwin Frost Box?
McDonald's enthusiasts and Kerwin Frost fans alike will be eager to get their hands on the McNugget Buddy collectible, making this collaboration a must-experience event for fast-food connoisseurs and pop culture enthusiasts. According to the McDonald's website, these are the buddy collectible they frost box will have:
Kerwin Frost – The mayor of Frost Way is a true champion of the Buddies and encourages them to be themselves. In his free time, catch him adding art to his collection or fixing things around the neighborhood.
Don Bernice – The Wise Stylist, an experienced fashion designer who creates all the outfits for the Buddies in Frost Way, while also offering stern advice (that’s always nice!). After all, she is “don” – the very best!
Uptown Moe – The Neighborhood Hero, the no-nonsense, street-smart, supportive guy from around the block in Frost Way everyone knows and loves. He also gives the best motivational speeches on a whim.
Waffutu – The Curious Optimist, who grew up in Frost Way and was raised by the whole neighborhood. She spreads positivity wherever she goes and can turn any frown upside down with the wave of a wand and tilt of a crown.
BRRRICK – The Cool Guy, the most adventurous Buddy in Frost Way who speaks in puns, loves trying new things and techno music. He’s lowkey nervous, but always cool under pressure.
Darla – The Dreamer, a soft-spoken yet peacefully confident singer who moved to Frost Way to pursue her dream of becoming a superstar as the lead singer of “The Frostettos.” When she’s not on stage, she’s running the local McDonald’s in Frost Way – where she’s employee of the month every month!
Frost Box merch for a good cause?
"The Kerwin Frost Box is also elevating and amplifying artists and their work in local communities by partnering with the Harlem Arts Alliance, a New York-based nonprofit organization that plays an essential role in the lives of emerging and established artists," McDonald's writes.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Kerwin Frost Box adult Happy Meal offered at NJ McDonald's