McDonald's offers adult Happy Meal with Kerwin Frost Box: Where to get one in NJ

Entertainer and DJ Kerwin Frost has teamed up with McDonald's to unveil the Kerwin Frost Box, a unique offering dubbed the "adult happy meal." The limited-time collaboration hit select McDonald's locations worldwide and will be available while supplies last.

What is the Kerwin Frost Box?

The Kerwin Frost Box caters to enthusiasts of both fast food and pop culture, offering a distinct blend of McDonald's classics and exclusive collectibles. Each meal includes a choice between a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, complemented by fries and a soft drink. However, what sets this collaboration apart is the inclusion of a special McNugget Buddy collectible.

Where can I find the Kerwin Frost Box?

According to McDonald's, the Kerwin Frost Box will be priced individually by participating restaurants, with potential variations in pricing. The exclusive meal can be located at select McDonald's outlets across North America and around the globe. To determine whether a local McDonald's offers the Kerwin Frost Box, you can use the McDonald's app.

Here are some locations in North Jersey that are offering the Kerwin Frost box according to the McDonald's app:

8101 Tonnele Ave., North Bergen

189 US Route 46, Saddle Brook

1 Garden State Plaza, Paramus

3701 Broadway, Fair Lawn

90 Dayton Ave., Passaic

180 Passaic St., Garfield

835 Market St., Paterson

193 Essex St., Hackensack

265 Crooks Ave., Paterson

343 River St., Hackensack

1118 Main St., River Edge

485-497 Broadway, Paterson

329 Route 17 South, Hasbrouck Heights

15-31 Central Ave., Passaic

186 3rd Ave., Paterson

160 Market St., Paterson

What, and who, are the McNugget Buddy collectibles in the McDonald's Kerwin Frost Box?

McDonald's enthusiasts and Kerwin Frost fans alike will be eager to get their hands on the McNugget Buddy collectible, making this collaboration a must-experience event for fast-food connoisseurs and pop culture enthusiasts. According to the McDonald's website, these are the buddy collectible they frost box will have:

Pictured are the 6 new, iconic McNugget Buddies in McDonald's Adult Happy Meal created by Kerwin Frost for 2023. They are (from left to right, top to bottom) Darla, BRRRICK, Kerwin Frost, Uptown Moe, Waffutu and Don Bernice

Kerwin Frost – The mayor of Frost Way is a true champion of the Buddies and encourages them to be themselves. In his free time, catch him adding art to his collection or fixing things around the neighborhood.

Don Bernice – The Wise Stylist, an experienced fashion designer who creates all the outfits for the Buddies in Frost Way, while also offering stern advice (that’s always nice!). After all, she is “don” – the very best!

Uptown Moe – The Neighborhood Hero, the no-nonsense, street-smart, supportive guy from around the block in Frost Way everyone knows and loves. He also gives the best motivational speeches on a whim.

Waffutu – The Curious Optimist, who grew up in Frost Way and was raised by the whole neighborhood. She spreads positivity wherever she goes and can turn any frown upside down with the wave of a wand and tilt of a crown.

BRRRICK – The Cool Guy, the most adventurous Buddy in Frost Way who speaks in puns, loves trying new things and techno music. He’s lowkey nervous, but always cool under pressure.

Darla – The Dreamer, a soft-spoken yet peacefully confident singer who moved to Frost Way to pursue her dream of becoming a superstar as the lead singer of “The Frostettos.” When she’s not on stage, she’s running the local McDonald’s in Frost Way – where she’s employee of the month every month!

Frost Box merch for a good cause?

"The Kerwin Frost Box is also elevating and amplifying artists and their work in local communities by partnering with the Harlem Arts Alliance, a New York-based nonprofit organization that plays an essential role in the lives of emerging and established artists," McDonald's writes.

