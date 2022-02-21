McDonald's pig policy fight escalates with board nominations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carl Icahn
    Carl Icahn
    American businessman
A view of a McDonald&#39;s food restaurant logo sign.
A view of a McDonald's food restaurant logo sign.

A row over the treatment of pigs by McDonald's is escalating as Carl Icahn, an unhappy billionaire investor, fronts two nominations to its board.

Mr Icahn has proposed that Leslie Samuelrich and Maisie Ganzler stand for election at the 2022 annual meeting, a statement by the fast food giant says.

He claims to hold 200 stocks, it adds, making him a minority shareholder.

Pork is used in several products at McDonald's and Mr Icahn has said how the animals are reared is "obscene".

Mr Icahn said the American chain uses suppliers that housed pregnant pigs in small crates, in a practice he argued was cruel.

He had asked all McDonald's pork suppliers in the US to move to "crate-free pork", along timeframes he had set, the company said on Sunday.

"While the Company looks forward to promoting further collaboration across the industry on this issue, the current pork supply in the US would make this type of commitment impossible," it said.

McDonald's pledged to stop ordering pork from suppliers putting pregnant pigs in crates, back in 2012.

The firm said it had "led the industry" since then and around a third of US pork suppliers have moved to group housing systems.

It said it expected to source 85% to 90% of its pork from these suppliers by the year's end.

All of the pork it buys will come from these suppliers by 2024.

The chain also noted that Mr Icahn was the majority owner of Viskase, which makes and supplies packaging for the pork and poultry industry.

It added that he had "not publicly called" on Viskase to make similar commitments. Mr Icahn did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.

Carl Icahn participates in a panel discussion at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.
Carl Icahn at a panel discussion in New York City

As the founder and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises, Mr Icahn has a net worth of $16.8bn (£12.3bn), according to Forbes.

He previously spent several months advising former US President Donald Trump on regulatory reform, before stepping down amid controversy.

However he is unlikely to succeed with the nominations, observers said.

"Mr Icahn's profile means McDonald's feels a need to respond even though his stake is so small," Mak Yuen Teen, a professor at NUS Business School in Singapore, told the BBC.

"It does seem that McDonald's has been rather slow in fulfilling this particular commitment made 10 years ago. It's only now that it's accelerating the fulfilment when activists are publicly highlighting it."

McDonald's said it sources only approximately 1% of US pork production, and that it does not own any sows, or produce or package pork in the country.

It said the board will evaluate Mr Icahn's nominees "as it would any other candidates".

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This Man Is Wondering If He's An A-Hole For Calling Out His Boss Over A Salary Issue, And I'm Genuinely Curious What You Think

    "When I called him out, he told me that both myself, and the friend he offered the position to, were being unprofessional and insubordinate by discussing salary."View Entire Post ›

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • A pizza chain owner says there needs to be higher wages and more empathy offered to workers in the restaurant sector

    Michael Lastoria, CEO of &pizza, told Insider people are eager to work at his chain because of the culture and "basic respect for their humanity."

  • Black California couple’s home appraisal discrimination lawsuit gets support from DOJ

    A Black California couple’s home appraisal discrimination lawsuit received additional support last week from the U.S. Department of Justice. The […] The post Black California couple’s home appraisal discrimination lawsuit gets support from DOJ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • 3 Signs You Should Put Off Retirement for a While Longer

    It's normal to be eager for retirement, especially after finishing up yet another day at the same 9-to-5 job you've been at for decades. You might have your retirement date marked on your calendar already, but it's a good idea to do a reality check before you actually give your notice. Retirement is a decision you don't want to have to reverse later on, so it's crucial to make sure you have adequate savings before you quit your job.

  • 2 Pros and 2 Cons of Working in Retirement

    Working in retirement has become more and more prevalent in the U.S. While the percentage of participants in most age groups is declining, there's an ongoing increase in participation by those 75 and older, according to data and forecasts from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here are two pros and two cons to working in retirement.

  • The U.S. is now energy independent

    Data: Energy Information Administration. Chart: Axios VisualsFor decades, politicians have talked about the U.S. achieving energy independence, a seemingly elusive goal of producing enough fuels to avoid relying on the rest of the world to fill up gas tanks and keep electricity flowing.The intrigue: It's elusive no more. The U.S. produced more petroleum than it consumed in 2020, and the numbers were essentially in balance in 2021, according to the Energy Information Administration.Get market new

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • 2 US Olympic figure skaters and NBC are being sued for copyright infringement by composers who said the skaters used their song without permission

    The Heavy Young Heathens allege that the skaters performed to their version of "House of the Rising Sun" in the Winter Olympics without permission.

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Guyana To Get First Oil And Gas Training Center

    3t EnerMech plans to launch Guyana’s first oil and gas training center in collaboration with Orinduik Development and Windsor Technologies.

  • The Age of Anti-Ambition

    WHEN 25 MILLION PEOPLE LEAVE THEIR JOBS, IT’S ABOUT MORE THAN JUST BURNOUT. I used to think of my job as existing in its own little Busytown — as in the Richard Scarry books, where there’s a small, bright village of workers, each focused on a single job, whose paths all cross in the course of one busy, busy day. In my neighborhood in Brooklyn, I would see the same person at the Myrtle Avenue bus stop several days a week and imagine where he was going with his Dell laptop bag and black sneakers.

  • Commentary: Recruitment and retention: New Hampshire’s fire service epidemic

    Gone are the days that New Hampshire fire departments receive an influx of applications from motivated new recruits. A noble calling that was once highly desirable is now suffering from an epidemic like none it’s ever seen.

  • Litigation on hold in New Mexico's case against EPA over Gold King Mine spill

    The New Mexico Attorney General's Office says an agreement in principle has been reached to settle the state's claims in the lawsuit filed in 2016.

  • As COVID restrictions ease, health officials urge caution

    There are signs of more progress in the country's battle against the Omicron variant. The daily COVID-19 case count is down 86% since reaching a peak in most of the U.S. last month. The decline is encouraging more cities and states to reduce or eliminate their coronavirus restrictions. Health officials say it is still critical to vaccinate and get booster shots. Michael George reports.

  • 5 Simple Habits That Will Help You Save for Retirement

    Saving for retirement can be a struggle. You might have many years left in your career, and it can seem almost impossible to save the necessary hundreds of thousands or even a million dollars. While a...

  • 4 Reasons to Buy This Dividend Aristocrat Now

    The fast-food Dividend Aristocrat McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) has held up better than the S&P 500 year to date. McDonald's stock has been down 6.5% while the S&P 500 has dropped 8.4% during that time. McDonald's posted robust revenue and earnings growth in 2021.

  • Alpha Beta is updated about Teacher Retirement System

    Alpha Beta is updated about Teacher Retirement System by guest speaker at February meeting