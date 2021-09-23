McDonald's restarts share buybacks as business recovers from pandemic hit

FILE PHOTO: The McDonald's logo is seen outside the fast-food chain McDonald's in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - McDonald's Corp said on Thursday it would restart share buybacks and also increased its quarterly dividend by 7%, as the world's largest fast food chain recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McDonald's had suspended its $15 billion buyback program early last year as the burger chain looked to conserve cash in order to navigate through the COVID-19 health crisis that had forced many of its restaurants to close their doors to diners.

But global sales are now above pre-pandemic levels, with the company raising its guidance for fiscal 2021 in July on the hope people will continue to head out to restaurants as economies reopen.

The burger chain declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share payable on December 15, taking its fourth-quarter dividend payout to over $1 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China isn’t the only one financing the global spread of coal power plants

    In what was almost a throwaway line in his pre-recorded speech to the UN General Assembly, Chinese leader Xi Jinping made a new fossil fuels reduction pledge that many climate experts have been calling on China to make. “China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy things and will not build new coal fired power projects abroad,” Xi told the UNGA yesterday (Sept. 21). The announcement drew praise, including from UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, and climate experts such as Kevin P. Gallagher, director of the Global Development Policy Center at Boston University, and followed a pledge from US president Joe Biden to double climate funding for low-income nations to more than $11 billion through 2024.

  • Democrats Say They’ve Sort Of Reached A Deal On Their Huge Social Program Bill

    With their party divided and a key deadline just days away, Democratic leaders announced a deal on a “framework” Thursday.View Entire Post ›

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    One is a sleepy stock and the other is volatile, but both are part of the never-sell portion of my portfolio.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Breeze Through Your Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Breeze Through Your Retirement. Whether you are a retiree looking to meet your ever-growing expenses at […]

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear-cut buys and one popular stock to steer clear of.

  • T-Mobile (TMUS) Expands Home Internet Service Across 4 States

    T-Mobile (TMUS) is committed to bringing affordable and reliable high-speed Internet to homes across the country.

  • 10 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 auto companies facing the worst declines amid global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage. The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has had a huge impact on the global […]

  • 2 Dividend Stocks I'll Hold Forever

    I bought these two dividend payers when they looked unloved, and now I'd be loath to let them go. Here's why.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says She Would Sell Tesla Stock if It Reaches This Price

    Leading technology investor Cathie Wood said she would be willing to sell down her flagship fund’s large stake in Tesla next year if the stock reaches its $3,000 price target early, according to reports. Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest, was speaking virtually at the Morningstar Investor Conference Wednesday when she doubled down on Tesla, referencing its exposure to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ARK’s flagship fund, the (ticker: ARKK), outperformed most markets in 2020, with total returns of 152% last year.

  • Vietnam's carmaker VinFast eyes more countries for its European strategy

    Vietnamese carmaker VinFast could add other markets in 2023 to expand its European strategy beyond a planned debut in Germany, France and the Netherlands next year. The company, a unit of Vingroup JSC Vietnam's largest conglomerate which some have called "Vietnam's answer to Tesla", will debut in Europe next year with two battery electric SUVs models, the midsized VF e35 and the seven-seater VF e36, both designed by Italy's Pininfarina. The two models launch in Vietnam, North America and Europe around mid-2022, after an unveiling planned later this year.

  • Evergrande Gets Instructions from Chinese Authorities Reportedly Preparing for Its Failure

    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said “there's not a lot of direct United States exposure” to Evergrande’s debt.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    The Internet of Things, positioning technology, and a host of other exciting growth industries are driving these three companies' growth prospects.

  • Here's Why You Should Discard Southwest Airlines (LUV) Now

    Rising fuel prices and increasing cases of the Delta variant are hurting Southwest Airlines (LUV) stock.

  • 2 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The fast-growing marijuana industry is full of opportunities for long-term investors. Today, we're going to look at two fantastic investments within the marijuana space. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is something of a unicorn in the marijuana industry.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.