What is McDonald's new restaurant spinoff: CosMc's? Will it come to Florida?

McDonald's will soon be opening its first new spinoff restaurant: CosMc's.

Unfortunately, it won't be anywhere near Florida.

The restaurant chain is keeping busy. It also recently announced the release of an adult version of the Happy Meal, the Kerwin Frost Box that will be coming Dec. 11 and announced last month a collaboration with Crocs.

Here's the latest on CosMc's.

What is McDonald's spinoff restaurant, CosMc's?

McDonald's described CosMc's as "a new small-format, beverage-led concept that’s truly out of this world.

"Inspired by nostalgia and powered by a menu of bold, refreshing beverages and tasty treats. At CosMc’s, we’re exploring how we might solve the 3 p.m. slump by lifting humans up with every sip. Ready to blast off? Visit cosmcs.com or follow CosMc’s on Instagram, TikTok and X.

Where and when will the first CosMc's open?

The first CosMc's location will open in Bolingbrook, Illinois this month.

As part of a limited test, the first CosMc’s location will open in Bolingbrook, Illinois, in December. The town is located about 30 miles outside Chicago.

Will a CosMc's come to Florida?

That's unknown at this time.

McDonald's said "additional outposts" are planned to open in the coming months but except for a couple of locations in Texas, was not specific on where the new restaurants will be.

"By the end of 2024, we plan to open approximately 10 CosMc’s pilot locations, with more opportunities for mood-boosting escapes across the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas," McDonald's said.

What will be on CosMc's menu?

Expect "otherworldly beverage creations," along with a small lineup of food, including a select few McDonald’s favorites, McDonald's announced.

There will be specialty lemonades and teas, blended beverages and cold coffee — including Sour Cherry Energy Slush, Tropical Spiceade and S’mores Cold Brew. Customize your beverage with popping boba, flavor syrups, energy or Vitamin C shots, and more.

Food offered at CosMc's includes: Spicy Queso Sandwich, Savory Hash Brown Bites and Pretzel Bites served with dipping sauces.

On the sweet side, there's a Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae and Caramel Fudge Brownies. A few McDonald’s classics also will be on the menu.

CosMc's to feature 'dynamic menu boards'

McDonald's announced CosMc's will use "dynamic menu boards and cashless payment devices" to make the customer experience quicker.

Drive-thru pickup windows are assigned once an order is ready.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: New restaurant: CosMcs Florida, locations, menu. McDonald's spinoff