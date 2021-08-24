McDonald's runs out of milkshakes in England, Scotland and Wales

Customers in a McDonald's restaurant in the UK

McDonald's says it has run out of milkshakes at its restaurants in England, Scotland and Wales.

The fast-food chain said it some supply chain issues had affected availability of a small number of menu items.

These products also include some bottled drinks, which are temporarily unavailable in its 1,250 outlets in England, Scotland, and Wales.

The problems emerged because of low stock distribution caused by the continuing shortage of HGV drivers.

Last week, Nando's was forced to close about 50 of its restaurants after running out of chicken.

Rival KFC also warned recently that supply chain issues meant it was unable to stock some menu items.

At the same time, dairy giant Arla has had to cut back on milk deliveries to supermarkets because of a shortage of drivers.

A spokesman said: "Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products. Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.

"We apologise for any inconvenience, and thank our customers for their continued patience. We are working hard to return these items to the menu as soon as possible."

Firms from a number of sectors in the UK have been battling with a supply chain crisis due to a shortage of lorry drivers. They blame post-Brexit EU immigration rules, Covid-19 restrictions and self-isolation rules.

Business groups representing the retail and transport sectors have been calling for the government to reverse its decision not to grant temporary work visas to drivers from the EU.

