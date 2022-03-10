McDonald's: A Safe and Reliable Fast Food Dividend
McDonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) is among the list of companies that are pausing or exiting their businesses in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine. The company is also committing to paying its 62,000 employees as well as its leases and supply chain expenses.
With close to 850 locations within Russia, this is no small measure. Making matters worse is that most of the locations in Russia are company-owned instead of being run by franchisees. This leaves McDonalds more exposed than most other fast-food chains in the region.
McDonalds had a GF Value of $251.67, giving the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88. Shareholders would see a return of 13.4% if McDonalds were to trade with its GF Value. This would be before factoring in the dividend. GuruFocus rates the stock as modestly undervalued.
Final thoughts
McDonalds is closing in on five decades of dividend growth, showing that the company has successfully navigated every major challenge in its business and still raised its distributions to shareholders.
The closing of store locations in Russia and Ukraine while continuing to pay employees will be a headwind for McDonalds, especially if stores remain closed for a long period of time. This will impact the companys results, but, in all probability, it will not impact McDonalds ability to continue to pay and raise its dividend.
Shares could be volatile in the meantime as the closing of stores will have some impact on the business, and this is before inflationary pressures are addressed. However, for the long-term investor, McDonalds appears to offer double-digit upside potential, suggesting that the stock could still be a good pick for those looking for secure income and value.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.