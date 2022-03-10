McDonald's: A Safe and Reliable Fast Food Dividend

McDonalds had a GF Value of $251.67, giving the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88. Shareholders would see a return of 13.4% if McDonalds were to trade with its GF Value. This would be before factoring in the dividend. GuruFocus rates the stock as modestly undervalued.

Final thoughts

McDonalds is closing in on five decades of dividend growth, showing that the company has successfully navigated every major challenge in its business and still raised its distributions to shareholders.

The closing of store locations in Russia and Ukraine while continuing to pay employees will be a headwind for McDonalds, especially if stores remain closed for a long period of time. This will impact the companys results, but, in all probability, it will not impact McDonalds ability to continue to pay and raise its dividend.

Shares could be volatile in the meantime as the closing of stores will have some impact on the business, and this is before inflationary pressures are addressed. However, for the long-term investor, McDonalds appears to offer double-digit upside potential, suggesting that the stock could still be a good pick for those looking for secure income and value.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

