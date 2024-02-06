McDonald's sees profit rise in Q4, but sales drop in Middle East

McDonald's logo is pictured at a branch in Sulzemoos. Global fast food giant McDonald`s increased its quarterly profit in the final quarter of last year, according to figures released on 05 February. Tobias Hase/dpa

Global fast food giant McDonald's increased its quarterly profit in the final quarter of last year, according to figures released on Monday, though sales dropped in the Middle East.

The company's earnings came in at $2.04 billion, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $1.90 billion, or $2.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $6.41 billion from $5.93 billion last year.

The fast-food giant however faced a decline in sales in the Middle East following boycotts that were initiated by an announcement from McDonald's Israel, a local franchisee, about providing complimentary meals to Israeli soldiers.

The boycotts, which led to customer protests, affected sales in nations with sizable Muslim communities like France, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Some franchisees, like McDonald's Oman, pledged donations to Gaza relief efforts in response to the boycotts.

To ensure employee safety, McDonald's had to adjust store hours or close certain outlets temporarily due to the protests.

The impact of the boycotts on the company's finances in the quarter was not clarified by McDonald's, but chief executive officer Chris Kempczinski highlighted their significant impact in the Middle East and Muslim-majority countries.

"We do not expect to see meaningful improvement until there is a resolution in the Middle East," chief financial officer Ian Borden stated during the earnings call.

McDonald's disclosed providing minimal financial aid to franchisees affected by the Middle East conflict.

However, sales in its licensed markets business, which predominantly includes Middle Eastern entities, grew only by 0.7% in the previous quarter due to the tensions - far below the over 4% growth in the US and other global markets.

The company's stance against violence and hate speech, emphasizing inclusivity, was also expressed by Kempczinski in a LinkedIn post.

It's worth noting that McDonald's was not the only US company to face repercussions from the Middle East conflict. Starbucks revealed last week that it also faced boycotts in the region and other areas due to perceived support for Israel.