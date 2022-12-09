McDonald's is selling 50-cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday

The latest deal at McDonald's lets you make it a double – double cheeseburger, that is, for only 50 cents.

Double cheeseburgers usually cost $2.89. But on Thursday and Friday, you can get the sandwich for 50 cents each when you order within the fast food chain's app and pick your order up. (For a limited time at participating locations and while supplies last.)

The deal is part of McDonald's SZN of Sharing promotion, which runs through Dec. 25. In addition to daily deals, each time you order in the app, you increase your chances of winning a McDonald’s for Life prize – the winner gets two free meals weekly for 50 years. You can enter without purchasing in the app, too, by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

McDonald's holiday themed-food deals available within the fast food chain's mobile app during December include 50-cent double cheeseburgers on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8-9.

If you have a McDonald's craving and don't want to wait for Thursday and Friday's double cheeseburger deal, Wednesday's deal is buy one, get one Big Mac free.

Upcoming SZN of Sharing deals include a $4 meal (Dec. 10-11): a McDouble or a McChicken, plus four-piece McNuggets, small fries and medium drink; and a $12.50 Burger Bundle (Dec.17-18): Big Mac, double cheeseburger, cheeseburger and two medium orders of fries.

